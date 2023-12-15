Florida Blind Company Nominated For “Best Home Improvement Services” By South Lake Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake, Florida -

Minneola, FL - Florida Blind Company, a leading provider of window covering solutions with over two decades of industry experience, is thrilled to announce its nomination in the prestigious "Best Home Improvement Services" category by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. This recognition underscores Florida Blind Company's unwavering commitment to professionalism and customer satisfaction in the Orlando, Florida area, including The Villages.

With a dedication to making the window covering experience easy, seamless, and friendly, Florida Blind Company has become a trusted name among homeowners and businesses alike. From the initial contact to the final installation, the company takes pride in delivering top-notch service. Joe Fetters, a seasoned professional with over 20 years in the industry, leads the team and ensures that every project is handled with utmost skill and a friendly touch.

Joe's warm and approachable demeanor makes him one of the friendliest workers you will ever have in your home. He understands the importance of creating a comfortable atmosphere for customers, ensuring that their vision for their living or working spaces is brought to life. In his leisure time, Joe enjoys watching and playing sports, proudly supporting his favorite team, "Go Blue!" He also loves spending quality moments at the beach with his beloved family.

Behind the scenes, Christine Fetters plays a pivotal role in the success of Florida Blind Company in the community surrounding Minneola Florida . With a background in marketing and design, she spearheaded the launch of the business, turning it into an exciting and fulfilling project. Christine is often the first point of contact for customers and ensures they receive a final estimate that aligns perfectly with their needs and preferences. In her free time, you can find her savoring a delicious pizza and enjoying craft root beer, a testament to her vibrant personality.

Joe and Christine, who have been happily married for over 15 years, are not only dedicated to their work but also to their three children. Their family values and commitment to excellence shine through in every aspect of Florida Blind Company's operations.

The South Lake Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes outstanding businesses in various categories through their awards program. To participate, voters must complete the online voting form at . It's essential to provide accurate voter information to ensure votes are counted. Each person is allowed only one vote per category, and duplicate votes from the same household or network are not permitted. Nominees must be active members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce with up-to-date and good-standing accounts.

The competition maintains strict rules to ensure a fair and honest voting process. Any attempts to manipulate votes or engage in inappropriate behavior will result in disqualification. The Best of South Lake facilitators reserve the right to remove businesses that do not adhere to the competition's guidelines.

Winners of the "Best Home Improvement Services" category, along with other winners, will be revealed at the South Lake Business Awards on Thursday, January 25th, 2024. The honorees will receive certificates and other promotional materials, recognizing their excellence in their respective fields.

Florida Blind Company extends its gratitude to its valued customers and supporters for the nomination and encourages everyone to vote for them in the "Best Home Improvement Services" category. Together, we can make Florida Blind Company the recipient of this prestigious accolade.

For more information or to schedule a personalized estimate, please contact Florida Blind Company at 407-504-1102.

About Florida Blind Company:

Florida Blind Company is a trusted provider of window covering solutions with over 20 years of industry experience. Based in Orlando, Florida, they serve clients in Orlando and the surrounding areas, including The Villages. Florida Blind Company is dedicated to delivering professionalism, exceptional service, and an easy, seamless, and friendly window-covering experience from start to finish.

