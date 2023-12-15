Cancer Warrior & Community Champion Named Woman Of The Year By The Edinburg Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-Award Winning Philanthropist Sabrina Walker Hernandez, president and CEO of Supporting World Hope (SWH), was named“Woman of the Year” by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.Each year, the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce recognizes individuals who exemplify what it means to be a leader in the community. This year, Sabrina Walker Hernandez was named for her impact on the Rio Grande Valley's nonprofit sector. One of her most significant achievements was boosting operational revenue from $750,000 to an impressive $2.5 million over an eight-year span.“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Sabrina Walker Hernandez, president and CEO of Supporting World Hope.“It was instilled in me at a young age the value of community, service and ministry. I have always made it my life's mission to continue to make an impact in the community and those who need it most.”Walker Hernandez also took on the responsibility of planning, overseeing and successfully completing a $12 million comprehensive capital campaign. In a region marked by economic challenges, she established a substantial $500,000 endowment, demonstrating her commitment to uplifting her community. Her impressive career journey began in the United States Army, where she honed her leadership skills that she now uses to help nonprofits successfully fundraise and increase revenue. After her military service, she worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs, dedicating 20 years of her life to this organization. Throughout her tenure, she served in various roles including director of services, operations and executive leadership.Walker Hernandez has not only seized her remarkable career, but she's also conquered the challenges of cancer. Her resilience and determination are hallmarks of her character. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she dedicates her time and energy to various organizations including the Edinburg Rotary Club, Village in the Valley, Edinburg EDC, MVEC Cares Board, Museum of South Texas History Board and the Edinburg Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Her active involvement in these organizations showcases her unwavering commitment to the betterment of her community and the people she serves.The nonprofit leader is the bestselling author of the hit book“SuccessOnomics” with Jack Canfield, as well as the author of five e-books, covering critical topics such as networking, board recruitment, fundraising strategies, donor appreciation and special event planning. Her works include:“A Guide to Networking and Building Relationships,”“Step-by-Step Guide to Board Recruitment,”“Fund Your Nonprofit,”“26 Clever & Easy Ways to Say Thank You to Donors,” and“Special Event Enhancers.”For more information about Sabrina Walker Hernandez and her efforts, visit supportingworldhope .About Sabrina Walker Hernandez:Sabrina Walker Hernandez is President and CEO of Supporting World Hope. A Consultant, Coach, Facilitator, Keynote Speaker and Author, Sabrina is known as the“go to” facilitator on leadership topics and nonprofit board training. With over 25 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, management, and leadership, she helps nonprofits and mission-driven small businesses build relationships that increase revenue. She grew her operation revenue from $750k to $2 and completed a $12 million capital campaign in the third poorest county in the U.S. Supporting World Hope was founded following her successful bout with two types of cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Sabrina achieves success through leadership development, board education and strategic planning. Her expertise extends to her“Board B.U.I.L.D. Method” – a comprehensive 12-month program designed to enhance a nonprofit board's fundraising capabilities. Walker Hernandez has won several honors such as being the Edinburg Woman of the Year, South Texas Administrator of the Year, and has been featured in several media outlets such as New York Weekly, Yahoo! News, Bloomerang, and The Digital Journal, to name a few.

