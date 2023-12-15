Delhi HC Urges Immediate Protection Of Ridge, Criticises Delay In Notification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has rebuked authorities for their failure to designate the Ridge land as "reserved forest," despite previous directives.

Justice Jasmeet Singh stressed the Forest Department's role as custodian and expressed concern over only 96 hectares out of the more than 7,000 hectares of the Ridge being notified as "reserved forest".

Terming the affidavit filed by the Delhi government as "totally unsatisfactory", the judge criticised its silence on a timeframe for notifying the entire Ridge area and making it encroachment-free.

The court expressed its dismay, stating: "This court is pained to note that the Ridge is part of the Aravalli range, and every step must be taken to protect the Ridge land."

Highlighting Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders to perform statutory duties, the court voiced its dissatisfaction with non-compliance, noting that despite judicial orders, authorities have been lethargic for over two years in designating the Ridge land as "reserved forest"

The judge questioned the government counsel on potential obstacles to notifying the Ridge land as a forest and expressed displeasure over the wording used in the government's response, hinting at potential contempt proceedings for non-compliance.

Expressing its commitment to preserving forests, the court emphasised the urgency of duty owed to the citizens of Delhi.

The judge conveyed dissatisfaction with the current affidavit, suggesting that it evaded the real issue. While granting two weeks to file a more comprehensive affidavit, the court directed the authorities to ensure a "substantial area" of the Ridge is promptly notified as "reserved forest".

It also questioned the limited progress in making the Ridge land encroachment-free since May. The judge made the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) parties to the proceedings.

