ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD'S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

At its meeting on 15th December 2023, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 60 294 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2023. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 15th March 2023. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 13th December 2023 is EUR 82 000.

The Board of Directors decided to grant to the Group CEO, Arto Halonen, in total 8 824 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 13th December 2023 is EUR 12 000.

The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 69 118 shares and the total value based on the closing price of 13th December 2023 is EUR 94 000.

The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc's assets before the release is 116 308 shares equaling 0.5 percent of the total amount of the company's shares and after the release the total amount of shares is 47 190 equaling 0.2 percent of the total amount of the company's shares.

The granted shares will be paid by 20th December 2023.

