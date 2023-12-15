Aircraft Lavatory System Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 580 Million In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

Aircraft Lavatory System

Market is likely to grow at a significant

CAGR of 10.4%

during 2023-2028,

to reach

US$ 580 Million in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm

Market Size in 2028 US$ 580 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 10.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aircraft Lavatory System

Market

The

aircraft

lavatory system

market is segmented based on aircraft type , lavatory type, sales channel type, end-user type ,

and

region .

Based on aircraft type- The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets.

Seemingly correct, narrow-body aircraft remain the biggest demand generator for lavatories .

The demand for lavatory systems in narrow-body aircraft is likely to be driven by a faster recovery in the short haul, upcoming narrow-body aircraft programs, and increased demand for narrow-body aircraft across all regions.

Wide-body aircraft, the next key segment,

has witnessed a gargantuan decline amid the pandemic, followed by a slow recovery. Furthermore, the grounding of B787 and delays in the market entry of B777x dented the recovery trajectory. However, the increasing focus of OEMs towards increasing production rates of key wide-body aircraft programs (B787 and A350) serves the growing demand for the ongoing recovery of international travel.

Based on Lavatory type- The market is segmented into the standard lavatory, modular lavatory, and customized lavatory.

Standard lavatory remains the most preferred lavatory type, whereas modular lavatory is expected to be the fastest-growing product type in the market in the forthcoming years .

Modular lavatories make maintenance easier and minimize aircraft

downtime. Modular lavatories occupy less space while providing maximum comfort and are more useful.

Based on end-user type- The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. Between end-user types,

the OE segment continues to dominate the market for aircraft lavatories .

The key whys and wherefores behind the greater demand for lavatories at the OE level are upcoming aircraft programs and increasing production rates of key programs to support the air passenger traffic.

Aftermarket on the other hand is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years.

After COVID-19,

passengers are more focused on opting for airlines that offer them greater hygienic and comfortable travel. Lavatory remains in the limelight when talking about hygiene and has experienced a large number of innovations amid the pandemic, particularly aiming at the greater use of sensors to develop hands-free lavatory systems. These market changes are driving the demand for lavatory systems at the aftermarket level.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft lavatory systems over the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –



Key commercial aircraft airframers, tier players, sub-system and component suppliers, and raw material suppliers, all have manufacturing facilities in this region. Boeing is the biggest procurer of aircraft lavatories in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period with China and India being the growth engines.

Growing demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate expanding passenger traffic paired with the high focus on the development of commercial and regional aircraft indigenously (COMAC C919) and the opening of manufacturing facilities by key players are the most noticeable factors accountable for the highest growth of the region.

Aircraft Lavatory System

Market

Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising air travel and technological advancements that improve product performance.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top Companies in the Aircraft Lavatory System

Market ?

While discussing the key strategies of leading companies,

product development remains at the core. Almost, all the leading players have developed advanced lavatories in the past few years aiming to address the rising needs of airlines and airframers. This also impacts the overall competitive rivalry of the market with companies having advanced lavatory systems being on the beneficiary side and have been able to win long-term contracts or extend their existing contracts.

The following are some of the key players in the aircraft lavatory system market:



Safran S.A.

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Collins Aerospace

EFW GmbH

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Yokohama Aerospace)

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

The Gill Corporation

Euro-Composites Corporation HAECO Cabin Solutions



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Lavatory System Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

