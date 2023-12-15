Anchors Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 4.9 Billion In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The anchors market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.9 billion in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global anchors market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape. Click here for a free sample pdf: Request-Sample/2197/anchors-market#form Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 4.9 billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 5.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Anchors Market

The global anchors market

is segmented based on product type, substrate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on product type - The anchors market is segmented as cast-in anchors and post-installed anchors.

Post-installed anchor is expected to remain the dominant segment in the market

during the forecast period owing to the ease of installation, flexibility, and rapid construction. In addition to that, post-installed anchors can be precisely located and can be used for both new construction as well as old construction.



Based on the substrate type - The market is segmented as concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others.

Concrete is expected to remain the largest segment of the market

during the forecast period. Concrete is the most commonly used construction material as it poses high compressive strength, high-temperature resistance, and excellent water resistance characteristics. In addition to that, a growing population coupled with urbanization and increasing per capita income is further expected to drive the market.



Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented as infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial.

Infrastructure held the largest share of the market , due to increasing investment in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies coupled with economic growth and urbanization.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Europe

is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years ,

whereas

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for anchors

during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –



The growing number of construction activities in the region.

The growing population in key economies such as China and India and improving economic conditions are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Likewise, North America and Europe

are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years , driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

Anchors Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The growing construction industry and increasing spending in infrastructure development are likely to be the major demand generators for anchors during the forecast period.

-

In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization, population growth, and a rise in disposable income are further expected to fuel the growth of the anchors market.

Top 10 Companies in Anchors Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Hilti Corporation

Würth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Simpson Strong Tie Co. Inc

Halfen Gmbh

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

-

DEWALT

Sika AG



What Deliverables will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Anchors Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



SOURCE Stratview Research