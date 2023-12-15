               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


12/15/2023 10:48:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 06-2023

Copenhagen, December 15, 2023.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby notifies and submits the following transactions of shares:

Name: Paladin Ventures AG, Switzerland

Paladin Ventures AG is closely related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities as Paladin Ventures AG is ultimately owned by Gentian Perkola and Alexander Ostergaard, who is closely related to Keld Ostergaard, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest AG (100% owned subsidiary of Swiss Properties Invest A/S).

Issuer: Swiss Properties Invest A/S

LEI-code: 636700W3Y3309V1FFE44

ISIN-code: DK0061805660

Type of securities: Shares

Type of transaction: Buy

Date of transaction: December 14th, 2023

Place of transaction: OTC

Amount of shares: 7'000

Share price: 108.5 DKK

Total amount: 759'500 DKK


CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail ...
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE


