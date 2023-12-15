Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 06-2023
Copenhagen, December 15, 2023.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.
Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby notifies and submits the following transactions of shares:
Name: Paladin Ventures AG, Switzerland
Paladin Ventures AG is closely related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities as Paladin Ventures AG is ultimately owned by Gentian Perkola and Alexander Ostergaard, who is closely related to Keld Ostergaard, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest AG (100% owned subsidiary of Swiss Properties Invest A/S).
Issuer: Swiss Properties Invest A/S
LEI-code: 636700W3Y3309V1FFE44
ISIN-code: DK0061805660
Type of securities: Shares
Type of transaction: Buy
Date of transaction: December 14th, 2023
Place of transaction: OTC
Amount of shares: 7'000
Share price: 108.5 DKK
Total amount: 759'500 DKK
CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail ...
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000
COMPANY WEBSITE
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107604388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.