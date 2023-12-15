Community Oncology Alliance Elects New Board Members And Certifies Officers For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP of AO Multispecialty in GA, Re-Elected President of COA for 2nd Term; COA Welcomes Erin Wylam, MBA of Oregon Oncology to Board

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is pleased to announce the election of new and reappointed members to its Board of Directors and Executive Committee. COA is a non-profit singularly dedicated to advocating for independent, community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve.Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, re-elected as COA president for a second consecutive term, and a new face, Erin Wylam, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Oregon Oncology Specialists, joins the Board as a first-time member. Additionally, several current members of the COA Board and Executive Committee were re-elected to serve additional terms.“The ongoing success of COA is made possible through the active involvement of our volunteer Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and other Board committees. We are lucky to have a fantastic team dedicated to the success of independent community oncology,” said COA President Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, a board-certified medical oncologist who practices at AO Multispecialty Clinic in Augusta, GA.“On behalf of all the patients, practices, and providers we serve, I want to thank the COA Board members for their continued service and welcome Erin to the fold.”The officers, committees, and board members of COA further its mission to protect and foster the community oncology delivery system in the United States through public policy, advocacy, and education. COA's leadership structure consists of an Executive Committee of Officers that reports to a Board of Directors, comprised of volunteer representatives from community oncology, who direct the management of COA by its Executive Director.COA Board of Directors Elections:The following individuals were elected to serve an additional 3-year term on the COA Board of Directors:- Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, AO Multispecialty Clinic (GA)- S. McDonald Wade, III, MD, Virginia Cancer Institute (VA)- Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NY)- Stephen Divers, MD, Genesis Cancer Center (AR)- Anshu Jain, MD, Precision Cancer Centers (NC)- Mark Nelson, PharmD, Northwest Medical Specialties (WA)- Emily Touloukian, DO, Coastal Cancer Center (SC)The following individual was elected to serve a first-time term on the COA Board of Directors:- Erin Wylam, MBA, Oregon Oncology Specialists (OR)As per the COA bylaws, all Director positions are for 3-year terms. The current elected individuals will serve terms beginning January 1, 2024, and terminating December 31, 2026.COA Executive Committee Officer Elections:The following individuals were elected to serve as officers of COA and on the Executive Committee:- Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, AO Multispecialty Clinic (GA) – President- Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, Texas Oncology (TX) – Vice President- S. McDonald Wade III, MD, Virginia Cancer Institute (VA) – Secretary- Kashyap Patel, MD, Carolina Blood & Cancer Care Associates (SC) – Immediate Past President- Michael Diaz, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FL) – Past President- Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NY) – Past President- David Eagle, MD, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NY) – Past President- Barbara McAneny, MD, FASCO, FACP New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants (NM) – Officer-at-Large- Ricky Newton, CPA, COA – Treasurer; ex officio- Ted Okon, COA – Executive Director; ex officioThe following individuals were elected to serve a first-time term on the COA Executive Committee:- Emily Touloukian, DO, Coastal Cancer Center (Officer-at-Large)- Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA (Officer at-Large)COA also announces that Jeffrey Patton, MD, OneOncology, is rotating off as a member of the Executive Committee at the end of 2023 but will continue to serve on the COA Board of Directors. COA would like to express its sincere thanks to Dr. Patton for his time on the Executive Committee and continued service to community oncology.As per the COA bylaws, all officer positions are one-year terms beginning January 1, 2024, and continuing through December 31, 2024. As full-time employees of COA, Messrs. Okon and Newton serve as non-voting members of the Executive Committee.Elections were held during a regularly scheduled COA Board meeting on Monday, December 11, 2023. A list of COA Officers and Board members can be viewed online at . The website will be updated to reflect the results of these elections in 2024.###About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and, deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at . Follow COA on Twitter at or on Facebook at .

