Parliament Security Breach: Activity In Special Cell Office In NFC Surprises Residents

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) A non-descriptive Special Cell office of Delhi Police in the upscale New Friends Colony area in South Delhi is drawing the attention of the media as four of the accused persons in the December 13 Parliament security breach case are reportedly being questioned there.

The Special Cell, which mostly probes cases related to serious crimes, including terror and gangster activities, prefers to operate discreetly from several of its offices scattered across the national capital.

However, the questioning of the security breach accused in New Friends Colony has left many local residents surprised, especially after they spotted a large posse of mediapersons camping outside the Special Cell office.

The four accused -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Amol Shinde -- are being questioned at the Special Cell office.

Five persons were directly involved in the planning and execution of the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two of them -- Sagar and Manoranjan -- burst yellow smoke canisters after jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

Two others -- Neelam and Amol -- also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament. The fifth accused, Lalit Jha, believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan, reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four others from the Parliament, sources said.

While Manoranjan, Sagar Neelam and Amol were arrested from the Parliament premises on Wednesday, Jha surrendered at the Kartavya Path police station in New Delhi district on Thursday night.

