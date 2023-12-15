Edge Computing Innovations Research Report 2023: A Widely Coveted Technology, A Catalyst For Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth overview of Edge Computing, a transformative domain within the technology and telecommunications industries.

It begins by exploring the factors driving the growing interest in Edge Computing and the high expectations associated with its implementation. The report highlights the significant investments made by numerous companies to harness this technology and drive innovation in this field.

By thoroughly examining the Edge Computing ecosystem, the report analyzes the diverse strategies employed by key players and identifies potential applications in various scenarios. It also sheds light on the challenges and constraints facing this technology, offering insights into potential issues for major corporations.

The report concludes by presenting a forecast of anticipated market revenues from 2021 to 2030, categorizing them by regions and types of players. This forward-looking perspective aims to provide valuable insights into the future of Edge Computing, helping industry stakeholders navigate this evolving landscape effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Definition of Edge Computing

2.1. Definition of Edge Computing

2.2. The main characteristics of Edge Computing

2.3. The different types of Edge Computing

2.4. Edge vs Cloud Computing

2.5. The main Edge Computing initiatives

2.6. Benefits of Edge Computing

2.7. Obstacles to Edge Computing

2.8. The limits of Edge Computing

2.9. Focus on the security aspect of Edge Computing

3. The main applications

3.1. The main markets and technologies driven by Edge Computing

3.2. Cloud gaming

3.3. Autonomous vehicles

3.4. Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5. Smart city

3.6. Industrial IoT (IIoT)

4. The main players in Edge Computing in 2023

4.0.1. The ecosystem

4.0.2. Market positioning

4.1. Equipment suppliers: Nokia - Ericsson - Huawei

4.2. IT equipment suppliers: Dell - IBM

4.3. Suppliers of industrial solutions: ADLINK - Schneider Electric

4.4. Pure players in Edge hardware: EdgeConneX - Vapor IO - Mutable

4.5. Pure players in Edge software: ClearBlade

4.6. Hyperscalers: AWS - Microsoft Azure - Equinix

4.7. Content delivery networks (CDN): Akamai

4.8. Tower companies: China Tower

4.9. Telecom operators: Orange - Deutsche Telekom

5. Edge Computing technologies

5.1. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

5.2. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

5.3. The role of 5G

5.4. Edge Computing and 6G

5.5. Kubernetes (K8s)

6. Market size

6.1. Growth in connected objects

6.2. Edge Computing revenues by player

6.3. Edge Computing revenues by category

6.4. Additional revenues from the Edge data centre

Key Data

The main applications



Online gaming revenues worldwide and regional breakdown in billions of euros, 2022-2026

How an autonomous car works

Breakdown of the consumer IoT market 2022-2030

Sub-segments of smart city spending in Europe Breakdown of vertical IoT markets, 2022-2030

The main players in Edge Computing in 2023



Architecture of the Nokia Edge Automation solution

Four preferred locations for deploying the physical structure of Edge Computing

Application of the Huawei AR502H How the ClearBlade platform works

Market size



Total number of IoT units worldwide, 2021-2030

Global revenues from Edge Computing, 2021-2030 (in billions of EUR)

Global Edge Computing revenues by category, 2023 (%)

Global Edge Computing revenues by category, 2030 (%) Global data centre revenue by region in billions of euros, 2022-2027

Companies Mentioned



ABB

ADLINK

Airbus

Akamai

AMD

Apple

Atos

AWS

Bosh

Bouygues Telecom

Cellnex

ClearBlade

China mobile

China Tower

Cisco

Crown Castle

Dell

Deutche Telecom

EdgeConnex

Edgio

Ericsson

Equinix

Foghorn

Google

Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Limelight

Metroedge

Microsoft

MobiledgeX

Mutable

Nokia

Nvidia

Orange

OVH

Saguna

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Sony

Telefonica

Vapor IO

Vodafone

Volkswagen ZTE

