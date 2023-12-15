Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Worth $2.8 Billion | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries and the increasing number of osteoarthritis cases expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the High cost of cartilage repair surgeries and Unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are restricting the growth of this market.

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment Modality, Application and Application Site Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements Key Market Drivers Increasing number of osteoarthritis cases

Treatment modality segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

By treatment modality the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is divided into Cell-based and non-cell-based categories where cell-based segment includes chondrocyte transplantation, stem cells and growth factors. The non-cell-based which are the scaffolds and cell-free composites. Cell-based including chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells will drive the growth of the market due to the increasing number of osteoarthritis cases.

The hyaline cartilage segment held the largest market share in 2022.

By Application, the global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is broadly segmented into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. Hyaline cartilage is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years. The increasing number of hospitals and advancement in cartilage repair products will drive the growth of this application segment. Technological advancements, product developments and launches, and growing partnerships between key market players and hospitals are also supporting market growth.

The application site segment held the largest market share in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market.

By application site, the global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is broadly segmented into knee, hip, ankle & foot, and other application sites (nose and shoulder). The knee is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years. The increasing number of Knee replacement procedures performed worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this application site segment. For Instance, according to the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, over 4 million knee arthroscopy procedures are performed worldwide each year; 700,000 are conducted in the US.

North America dominates the global Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market.

Based on the region, the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North American market is driven by the growing focus on growing government and private investments. For instance, In March 2020, the Government of Canada granted USD 6.9 million through the Stem Cell Network's competitive research funding, a body that supports Canada's most promising stem cell research. This funding is channelized to support nine translational projects and four clinical trials across Canada's regenerative medicine market, which comprises 200 researchers and trainees at 27 Canadian research institutes in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, and Ontario, as well as direct partnerships with several emerging biotechnology companies.

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market

Increasing number of osteoarthritis cases

High cost of cartilage repair surgeries

Technological advancements

Limitations of cartilage-based stem cell products

Key Market Players of Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Industry :

The Key players in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration market are Smith+Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Vericel Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), CONMED Corporation (US), MEDIPOST (South Korea), RTI Surgical (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Regrow Biosciences (India), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), AlloSource (US), Orthocell Ltd, (Australia), Matricel GmbH (Germany), CartiHeal, Inc. (Israel), Regentis Biomaterials (Israel), Theracell Advanced Biotechnology (Greece), and LifeNet Health (US).

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (26%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (33%), and Others (37%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia-Pacific (18%), RoW- (14%)

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, Increasing research funding and investments and Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries), restraints (High cost of cartilage repair surgeries and Unfavorable reimbursement scenario) opportunities (Technological advancements in the cartilage repair market and Development in the field of regenerative medicine and Challenges (Limitation of cartilage-based stem cell products and Need for skill personnel) are influencing the growth of the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, among others, in the Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Market strategies.

