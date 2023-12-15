Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach USD 15.78 Billion By 2032, At 5.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Dairy Processing Equipment Market, Dairy Processing Equipment Industry, Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Dairy Processing Equipment Market Share, Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2023, Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2032

The global dairy processing equipment market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2022 to USD 15.78 billion in 2032 . It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 , according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Dairy Processing Equipment? How Big is Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size and Share?

A Quick Review

The equipment used to prepare dairy products is known as dairy processing equipment. Dairy processing equipment is essential to modern dairy farms as it helps with a wide range of duties. It is available in a range of sizes, configurations, and specifications depending on the needs of the particular product. These duties include pasteurization, homogenization, filtering, and storage of raw milk.

Moreover, the dairy processing tool is incredibly adaptable; it can be used for a wide range of dairy-related tasks, such as separating cream, cooling raw milk, and packaging dairy products. It can also be used to create cultured goods, processed drinks, powders, and concentrates. Notably, because dairy processing equipment may shorten processing times, eliminate manual labor, and improve overall plant efficiency, the dairy processing equipment market demand has increased recently.

Which is the Biggest Dairy Processing Equipment Company?



Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

Krones AG

IDMC Limited

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V.

Stephan Machinery GmbH

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

SPX Corporation Tetra Laval International S.A.

Important Highlights from the Report



Rising disposable incomes, busier lifestyles, technology advancements, and a growing need for healthy dairy products are the main driving forces behind this market.

The dairy processing equipment market segmentation is mainly based on application, type, and region. Asia Pacific dominated the market with significant growth in 2022.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers



Increased Demand for Healthier Dairy Products: The dairy processing equipment market share is expanding significantly as a result of consumers' growing desire for healthier dairy products. Dairy products with a broad variety of flavors and low fat, cholesterol, and sugar content are becoming more and more popular. It is anticipated that this change will be a major market driver. The Adoption of Automation: Automation is predicted to improve productivity, lower adulteration, and conform to quality standards in the dairy processing industry. It includes specific procedures such as the recovery of milk solids through ultrafiltration and the creation of low-fat, low-sugar, and cholesterol-free products through automated control systems. These automation initiatives are expected to accelerate the dairy processing equipment market growth.

Trends and Opportunities

Evolving Dietary Preferences: The demand for dairy products is further supported by rising disposable incomes and changing nutritional choices in emerging economies. While preserving nutritional content and economic effectiveness, the sector is adapting to taste preferences, consumer health criteria, and unique product specifications. It is expected that this strategy will support additional dairy processing equipment market size expansion.

Segmental Analysis

The Pasteurizers Sector Holds the Largest Revenue Share

To eradicate hazardous bacteria and prolong the shelf life of milk, heating it during the pasteurization process is essential. The market for pasteurization equipment is expected to be driven by the rising demand from consumers for packaged milk and dairy products with extended shelf lives.

Moreover, throughout the projection period, the evaporators sector is expected to experience significant expansion. One of the most important steps in dehydrating milk and other dairy products is evaporation. In the manufacturing of products like powdered milk, cheese, and condensed milk, evaporators are frequently used. The market for evaporators is expected to be driven by the growing need for dairy products with longer shelf lives.

The Processed Milk Sector Accounts for the Highest Share

The primary driver of the market's growth is the rising demand, particularly in developing countries, for processed milk. Because processed milk is more convenient and has a longer shelf life than raw milk, it has become more and more popular in both urban and rural settings.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Report Scope