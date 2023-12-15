Grammy-Winning Producer, Jared Lee Gosselin To Release Solo Debut Instrumental Album, ARES On December 22, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Grammy-Winning Producer, Jared Lee Gosselin Releases New Instrumental Album, ARES

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-Winning Producer, Jared Lee Gosselin To Release Solo Debut Instrumental Album, ARES on December 22, 2023Grammy-Winning Producer, Jared Lee Gosselin will release his solo debut instrumental album, ARES on December 22, 2023 on The Consul (Create Music Group).The release will feature an innovative social media contest (#GodofBarsChallenge). The winner of the contest will provide lyrics for the debut release and will also be featured on the official ARES release which will be available in early 2024."I wanted to make beats that really bang; to create something special. The album is hard but not too hard. It's dark and uplifting. "The beats mesh with how I'm feeling and with what's going on in my life," says Jared.Detroit native and acclaimed music producer, Jared Lee Gosselin got his start in the entertainment industry when the Motor City was at the height of its hip-hop fame. Gosselin produced tracks for former Eminem affiliate and the late Proof of D12.During that time, Gosselin met and worked with numerous Michigan hip-hop artists before turning his sights to the west coast. After a chance meeting with actor/director Forest Whitaker, Gosselin began to contribute music to a number of films, soundtracks and more.In 2003, he moved to Los Angeles to work with Macy Gray on her new album. Jared has also contributed music for artists such as: JoJo, The PussyCat Dolls, Christina Millian, Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, Neon Trees, the Netflix series, Carmen Sandiego and more. In 2006, Jared contributed to the soundtrack of the film "De Ja Vu" with Denzel Washington and received a Grammy nomination for his work on India Arie's album Testimony: Vol.1, Life & Relationships."Jared's artistic beliefs are about individuality and respect for the craft. He is inspired by his emotions and by those around him. "I love collaborating and the feeling of relating to others. To be able to share feelings through music is incredible. I'm fortunate to have a lane to express myself and share my creations," says Jared.In 2023, Jared launched his own label, The Consul which is distributed by Create Music Group. "My goal is to break new artists and new acts. We are involved in many fantastic projects. I'm excited to be working with many talented individuals who deserve to be seen and heard," adds Jared.Jared's new album, ARES will be available on December 22nd, just in time to celebrate the holidays and dance into the new year.For more information, please contact:Lulu Cohen | FounderLulu Cohen Media917.318.2161 | ...

