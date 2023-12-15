(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The National Dog Show not only showcases the beauty and diversity of dog breeds but also highlights the crucial role of genetics in breeding and pet care” - George Sofronidis, US CEO of Orivet

OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 22nd Annual National Dog Show, sponsored by Orivet Genetic Pet Care, concluded with a Sealyham Terrier named GCHP CH Goodspice Efbe Money Stache clinching the prestigious Best in Show title. This year's event, a rousing success, attracted an estimated 20 million viewers, underscoring its prominence as a beloved American tradition.

Held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the show dazzled audiences both on-site and nationwide, with fans tuning in to NBC on Thanksgiving Day to witness the spectacle. The Sealyham Terrier's triumph was the event's highlight, embodying the excellence and diversity celebrated at the show.

In line with Orivet's decade-long support of dog shows, "Genetic George" Sofronidis, CEO of Orivet's U.S. branch, took an active role in the event. He hosted a compelling Q&A session on Genetics for Breeders at Hall B, engaging a captivated audience. Guests participated in lively discussions and quizzes and had the chance to win a special gift basket from Orivet.

"The National Dog Show not only showcases the beauty and diversity of dog breeds but also highlights the crucial role of genetics in breeding and pet care," said George Sofronidis. "Our participation in events like these underscores Orivet's commitment to advancing pet health through genetic science."

The success of the National Dog Show and the enthusiasm around the Orivet-sponsored activities reflect the company's enduring dedication to the canine community. Orivet's continued support for such events aligns with its mission to enhance the well-being of pets through personalized, genetics-based care.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offers personalized solutions to meet the unique needs of each pet. With a focus on genetic health, Orivet works closely with veterinarians, pet owners, and breeders to improve the lives of pets worldwide.

About The National Dog Show

Beginning in 1879 as The Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show, The National Dog Show has evolved into one of the U.S.'s three major dog events alongside the AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show. Televised nationally on NBC each Thanksgiving following the Macy's Parade, it celebrates canine excellence and captures the hearts of millions. Its rich history, unique status as one of the last remaining benched dog shows, and the dedicated hosts John O'Hurley and David Frei have firmly established it as a cherished American tradition.

