Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Mobile Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the mobile artificial intelligence market size is predicted to reach $43.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%

The growth in the mobile artificial intelligence market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile artificial intelligence market share. Major players in the mobile artificial intelligence market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Technology Node: 20–28 Nano Meter (NM), 10 Nano Meter (NM), 7 Nano Meter (NM), Other Technology Nodes

.By Application: Smartphones, Robotics, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality(VR), Cameras, Drones, Automotive, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global mobile artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) refers to integrating advanced machine learning algorithms and technologies into mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables and other portable gadgets. It involves deploying AI algorithms, models and functionalities directly on the mobile device or in conjunction with cloud-based AI services that enhance user experiences, enable new functionalities and improve efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size and Growth

......

32. Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market

35. Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

36. Appendix

