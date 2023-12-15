Venezuela And Guyana Commit To Peaceful Dialogue

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced a significant agreement reached with Guyana regarding their territorial dispute.



This agreement, shared via social media, was reached during a high-level dialogue in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.



Both countries agreed to avoid threats or use of force and to resolve any disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1966 Geneva Agreement.



The meeting was described by Maduro as a productive dialogue session.



It emphasized a commitment to good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Facilitators and participants acknowledged Guyana's commitment to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process for resolving the border dispute.







However, they also noted Venezuela's non-recognition of the ICJ's jurisdiction in this matter.



Despite these differences, both presidents agreed to continue dialogue on other pending issues of mutual importance.



They vowed to refrain from actions or words that could escalate conflicts and to cooperate in preventing incidents that might heighten tensions.



In case of such incidents, the two countries committed to immediate communication with each other, CARICOM, CELAC, and the President of Brazil to contain and prevent recurrence.



Further, Venezuela and Guyana agreed to meet again in Brazil within the next three months, or at an agreed-upon time, to discuss matters related to the disputed territory.



This agreement signifies a positive step toward resolving the longstanding territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.



It highlights the importance of diplomatic dialogue and adherence to international law in addressing complex international issues.

