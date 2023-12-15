Brazil’S Record Tourism Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is set to end 2023 with a significant influx of 6 million foreign tourists, potentially achieving a record tourism revenue of 34 billion reais ($6.93 billion).



This optimistic forecast, announced by the Brazilian government, marks a considerable increase compared to the previous year.



In the prior year, Brazil welcomed 3.6 million international tourists, generating 24 billion reais ($4.90 billion).



By September of the current year, revenue from foreign tourism had already reached 25 billion reais ($5.10 billion), excluding data from the last quarter.



In a press conference, Tourism Minister Celso Sabino and Embratur President Marcelo Freixo highlighted Brazil's rising global appeal.







They expect over 106 million Brazilian nationals to travel within the country.



Sabino highlighted the commitment to boosting Brazil's tourism potential. Despite the impressive number of 6 million visitors, there is potential for further growth.



Freixo targets 8 million annual international tourists within two years, potentially surpassing the 2014 revenue of 34 billion reais when Brazil hosted the World Cup.



Sabino and Freixo also inaugurated the first World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) office for the Americas and the Caribbean in Rio de Janeiro.



This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional tourism and address challenges like the recent wave of violence in tourist areas such as Copacabana Beach.



In summary, Brazil's tourism sector's expected growth reflects successful promotion efforts and emphasizes the importance of safety and enhancing visitor experiences.



These initiatives are crucial for Brazil's tourism industry's continued growth and sustainability.

