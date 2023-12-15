Latin America Sees Surge In Air Travel In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Latin America and the Caribbean experienced a significant boost in air passenger traffic.



The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) reported that 371.8 million passengers traveled within, to, and from the region from January to October.



This figure shows a 14.3% increase compared to 2022 and a 3.4% rise over 2019.



ALTA's Traffic Report revealed that in October alone, the region saw a 4.1% increase in passengers compared to October 2022, and a 1.4% rise from October 2019.



Specifically, 35.5 million passengers flew in October, marking a 3% growth from the previous month.



Domestic air travel inched up by 0.2% from 2022, while international traffic experienced a more robust 10% increase.







The report highlighted significant achievements in international travel for Brazil and Chile, which surpassed their 2019 traffic levels.



Brazil saw a 2.3% increase , while Chile grew by 3%. Colombia also demonstrated impressive growth, with a 26% rise in international passengers compared to 2022.



Key routes contributing to this growth included Bogotá-Guayaquil, Bogotá-Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale-Medellín.



Flights to and from Venezuela and Guatemala each saw a 75% increase compared to 2019, with Ecuador reporting a 54% rise over 2022.



Domestic travel also experienced substantial growth, with 204.7 million passengers, a 10.1% increase from the same period in 2022.



Ecuador stood out with a remarkable 42% growth in domestic passengers.



Similarly, Argentina saw a 17% increase in domestic travel, with significant rises in specific routes like Buenos Aires (AEP)-Mendoza and Córdoba-Ezeiza.



Overall, the 2023 data indicates a robust recovery and growth in the aviation sector in Latin America and the Caribbean.



This upward trend is crucial for the region's connectivity and economic development, reflecting a positive rebound from pandemic-related challenges.

