(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the world witnessed a record-breaking 8,530 million tons of carbon burned, surpassing the 2022 record despite COP28 commitments.



The European Copernicus Observator had earlier warned that 2023 was likely to surpass 2016 as the warmest year.



Carbon combustion, crucial for energy and industry, significantly contributes to rising CO2 emissions globally.



While some scientists assert that CO2 emissions are a significant factor in climate change, others contend that their pivotal role in influencing global climate patterns is disputable.



China experienced a 4.9% increase in carbon consumption by 220 million tons, while India saw an 8% rise.



Conversely, Europe and the US reduced carbon use by 23% and 21%, respectively, through plant closures and industry cutbacks.



Germany aims to replace most carbon-fired plants with wind or solar within three years, aligning with global sustainability goals.



France is set to close its last carbon-powered plant by 2027, reflecting a commitment to a cleaner energy future.







The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a peak in carbon consumption in 2023, followed by a decline from 2024.



The forecast anticipates a global shift toward renewable energy, guiding the trajectory of declining carbon consumption.



Despite an overall decrease in carbon use, paradoxical situations arise, like increased consumption in Indonesia due to nickel extraction for electric car batteries.



China, contributing 54% of global carbon consumption, is expected to decrease, paving the way for India to lead carbon combustion from 2026 onward.

Background

Despite worldwide climate pledges, the record carbon burning in 2023 poses challenges, particularly in the context of varying regional responses.



Benchmarking against past records highlights the urgent need for more effective strategies, with Germany and France leading in transitioning away from carbon.



Indonesia's paradoxical rise reveals complex dependencies on carbon-intensive industries, demanding nuanced solutions.



Comparing China's significant global carbon consumption with its commitment to decrease signals an evolving landscape in the fight against climate change.



India's projected role as a new driver in carbon combustion signifies a potential shift in global dynamics.



Analyzing these trends underscores the importance of sustained global efforts, emphasizing the need for tailored, region-specific approaches in the ongoing battle against climate change.

