Eurozone’S Trade Surplus Boosts Economic Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In October, the Eurozone marked a turning point with a trade surplus of €11.1 billion, a significant improvement from the €28.7 billion deficit in 2022.
Eurozone exports dipped to €246.9 billion, a 2.4% decline, while imports plummeted 16.3% to €235.8 billion.
Trade among Eurozone partners shrank to €221.1 billion, an 8.8% drop compared to October 2022.
From January to October, countries sharing the Euro celebrated a €27.6 billion trade surplus, a vast improvement from the €308 billion deficit a year earlier.
Exports slightly declined by 0.2% to €2.367 trillion, and imports tumbled 12.7% to €2.339 trillion.
Trade within the twenty Eurozone countries contracted to €2.21 trillion, reflecting a 4.3% decline from the same period the previous year.
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) experienced a trade surplus of €9.4 billion in October, a turnaround from the €39.5 billion deficit in the same month of 2022.
EU exports decreased by 1.4% to €222.7 billion, and imports saw a steep 19.6% decline to €265.4 billion.
Trade within the EU fell by 6.1%, totaling €350.5 billion in October.
From January to October, the EU achieved a trade surplus with the world of €5.5 billion, a marked improvement from the €399.3 billion surplus in the same months of the previous year.
Exports grew by 0.5% to €2.1 trillion, and imports decreased to €2.119 trillion, reflecting a 15.7% decline.
Trade within the EU contracted by 2.5%, totaling €3.443 trillion between January and October.
In October 2023, Slovenia and Romania witnessed the largest export increases at 9.6% and 5.5%, respectively.
However, Cyprus (-35%), Estonia (-20.9%), and Lithuania (-17.6%) faced significant export declines.
On the import front, all member states, except for Slovakia (0.2%) and Cyprus (6.4%), registered declines.
The most substantial import drops were recorded in Lithuania (-22.8%), Finland (-21.9%), and Latvia (-21.4%).
