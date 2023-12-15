Artificial Intelligence Of Things (Aiot) Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As per TBRC's market forecast, the artificial intelligence of things (aiot) market size is predicted to reach $31.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence of things (aiot) market is due to The increase in cloud adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence of things (aiot) market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence of things (aiot) market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc..

Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Segments

.By Offering: Solutions, Services

.By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

.By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence of things (aiot) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is the integration of AI technologies with Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to improve data management and analytics, IoT operations and human-machine interactions. The primary objective of this technology is to utilize the benefits of IoT by relying on Artificial Intelligence to improve decision-making processes by quickly and precisely giving operational insights.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market

29. Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

