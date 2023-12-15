Delhi HC Transfers Probe In 2018 Attack On Advocates To CBI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation into the 2018 attack on three prominent advocates, including the then President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, directed the CBI to take swift action in accordance with the law.

The court also mandated the submission of the entire investigation report within 10 days. The case, initially registered by the court in 2018 as a suo motu matter, involved an attack on advocate Ravi Sharma and senior advocates Kirti Uppal and Vikas Pahwa.

The trio, holding key positions within the DHCBA, experienced incidents such as the burning of Sharma's vehicles.

Back in 2018, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to look into the matter. Despite not finding fault with the previous investigation, the court cited the seriousness of the crime in its decision to transfer the case to the CBI.

It's order stated: "Since the counsel appears for CBI on advance notice, no notice is required to be issued in the matter. The CBI is directed to take action in the matter in accordance with the law."

The incidents had prompted the court, in January 2018, to express deep concern about the apparent concerted effort to deter Bar Association members and leaders from fulfilling their professional duties. It remarked on the lack of seriousness in handling such serious incidents involving legal professionals.

