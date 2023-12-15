Cabinet Okays Proposal For International Status To Surat Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport.

Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers, but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region, according to an official statement.

Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development, the statement added.

--IANS

pannu/arm