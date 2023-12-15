U-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh And UAE Book Their Berth In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 15 (IANS) In a riveting Under-19 Asia Cup semifinal clash, Bangladesh emerged victorious against India, as they handed a four-wicket defeat to book their spot in the final.
The showdown featured Ariful Islam's masterful counter-punching fifty and a fiery spell by left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha that left the Indian camp struggling.
The Indian batters faced a challenging two-paced pitch, leading to their dismissal for 188 runs in 42.4 overs. Musheer Khan (50) and Murugan Abhishek (62) showcased resilience, forming an essential partnership that lifted India from a precarious 61 for 6. However, Maruf Mridha's exceptional opening spell set the tone for Bangladesh, reducing India to 13 for 3 within seven overs.
Despite the setback, Musheer and Abhishek crafted an 84-run alliance for the seventh wicket, steering India to a modest total. Maruf Mridha finished with figures of 4 for 41, exploiting bounce and swing to trouble the Indian top order.
In the chase, Bangladesh faced their challenges, slipping to 34 for 3 in 9.4 overs. Ariful Islam, however, stood tall with a brilliant innings of 94 runs off 90 balls. Forming a resilient fourth-wicket partnership of 138 runs with Ahrar Amin (44 off 101 balls), Ariful played a crucial role in steering Bangladesh away from trouble. Despite losing a couple of late wickets, Bangladesh sealed the victory in 42.5 overs.
The win propels Bangladesh into the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup, where they will face UAE, who caused a major upset by defeating Pakistan in the first semifinal. UAE's spirited performance, led by captain Aayan Afzal Khan and opener Aryansh Sharma, saw them defend a target of 193, restricting Pakistan to 182 all out.
The final promises to be a clash of emerging cricketing talents, as Bangladesh seeks to claim the Under-19 Asia Cup title, with their resilient performance against India serving as a testament to their prowess and determination.
