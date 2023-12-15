Khelo India Para Games: In-Form Archer Sheetal Devi Storms Into Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) In a display of exceptional skill and determination, star archer Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir has stormed into the gold medal round of the women's compound archery competition at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games, here at JLN Stadium.

Sheetal, the Asian Para Games champion, showcased her prowess with a total score of 696 points, securing her place in the final.

Sheetal Devi, known for her remarkable achievements, including two medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou and success at the Para Asian meet in Bangkok, has been making waves in the world of para archery. Her performance at the Khelo India Para Games reinforces her standing as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

Jyoti Balayan from Uttar Pradesh also demonstrated her archery prowess, advancing to the final round with 686 points, just 10 points behind Sheetal. Saturday will witness a battle for the bronze medal between Sarita of Haryana and Tanishka of Delhi.

Sheetal Devi, who competes without arms, exhibited unwavering concentration and exceptional skill as she used her legs to handle the bow and arrow. Her journey through the competition has been a delight to watch, and her resilience in the face of challenges is an inspiration.

In other highlights from the Khelo India Para Games, the Cerebral Palsy Football competition saw National champions Kerala continuing their stunning form with back-to-back 21-0 victories against Punjab and Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu also impressed with wins against Manipur (3-1) and Madhya Pradesh (12-0).

In powerlifting, Sunita Dhobi of Rajasthan and Samimben Vahora of Gujarat shared identical weights of 63kg, with Sunita declared the winner based on classification. The 107kg section witnessed a dominating performance by Pardeep John from Haryana, who lifted 180kg for gold.

Para Shooting provided a major upset as Rajasthan's Mona Sharma claimed gold in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event, defeating Para Asian Games 2023 gold medallist Sidhartha Babu. In para table tennis, Goa's Lloyd Fernandes, a champion at the 1st Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championships, secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Pawan Sharma of Haryana in the men's Class-2 category.

The Khelo India Para Games continue to unfold with remarkable performances, showcasing the extraordinary talents and resilience of para athletes from across the country.

