(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Success of Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales Regulation Depends on Enhanced Efforts to Address Consumer Affordability and Charging Concerns

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Automakers are committed to electrification, investing over USD $1.2 trillion globally into the transformation. However, the regulated sales targets for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) soon to be released by Environment and Climate Change Canada Minister, Steven Guilbeault, will not be achievable without more ambitious government efforts to address Canadians' concerns with vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure.

"Canadians expect certainty that they can afford, use, and charge their EVs in a manner that suits their different lifestyles and geographical requirements before making one of the most important purchasing decisions in their lives. Further, with the current high interest rates and high inflation severely impacting consumer affordability, many consumers lack the means to purchase EVs, as evidenced by the rising inventory levels on our members' lots. Instead of attempting to dictate what individuals have to purchase, we suggest government focus on creating the right set of circumstances to stimulate demand," said Tim Reuss, President and CEO, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.

"Regulating vehicle sales will make life even more unaffordable for Canadians," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association. "Achieving 100% ZEV sales requires a comprehensive, long-term plan to support ZEV adoption that includes stronger consumer purchase incentives, a widespread public charging network, and enhancements to the electricity grid to prepare Canada for more ZEVs on the road."

"The automotive industry is fully committed to decarbonizing its products - there is no turning back," said David Adams, President & CEO, Global Automakers of Canada. "With the ambitious ZEV targets we are anticipating in the final regulation, we will need a comprehensive and meaningful dialogue between government, the automakers, and utilities to ensure that we have the necessary ecosystem to support mass consumer adoption of ZEVs across all segments over short time horizons, along with data-driven progress monitoring on these necessary conditions."

For more information on what is needed to achieve 100% ZEV sales by 2035 see the ZEV Timeline .

