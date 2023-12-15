Bluefletch Celebrates A Year Of Exceptional Achievements With Multiple Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / BlueFletch , a leader in frontline mobile device security solutions, is proud to announce a triumphant close to 2023 with three prestigious awards under its belt. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to excellence in device management, access management solutions, and workforce security management.



2023 Mobile Breakthrough Award - Mobile Device Management Platform of the Year

BlueFletch has been recognized with the 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Award, distinguishing itself as the Mobile Device Management Platform of the Year. This award is a testament to BlueFletch's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that streamline and secure shared mobile devices for enterprises. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of mobile companies, technologies, and products.

IT World Awards - Gold Winner for Access Management Solutions for 2023

Further solidifying its position as a leader in the mobility sector, BlueFletch also was named the Gold Winner in the IT World Awards for Access Management Solutions for 2023. This award celebrates BlueFletch's innovative approach to single sign-on (SSO) and authentication, offering robust and user-friendly solutions for frontline mobile devices. The IT World Awards, part of the Globee Awards, recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

2023 Corporate Excellence Awards - Best Workforce Security Management Solution

Completing this year's hat-trick of awards, BlueFletch has been honored with the 2023 Corporate Excellence Award for the Best Workforce Security Management Solution. This accolade highlights the company's excellence in delivering top-tier security management solution that safeguard workforce devices and enterprise data. The Corporate Excellence Awards are designed to showcase the companies and individuals that are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

"These awards are a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the mobile technology space," said Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. "We are deeply honored to be recognized by such prestigious organizations and are motivated to continue our work in delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

As BlueFletch looks forward to 2024, these awards serve as a catalyst for continued innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving world of mobile technology and security solutions.

About BlueFletch

Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobility industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, logistics, and warehousing worldwide. Providing a customized Android launcher , mobile SSO , support and analytics, and device tracking and management for workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization's mobility initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at

