Azercell Presents A New Samsung Campaign On New Year's Eve!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Subscribers will receive a 1GB internet package for
12 months, free of charge, as part of the special
offer
"Azercell Telekom", which makes technological solutions and new
model smartphones available to subscribers, starts the Samsung
Campaign on 15.12.2023. On the eve of the New Year, the leading
mobile operator will present a 1GB internet package for 12 months
to customers who purchase Samsung A series mobile phones. The
campaign is open to both new and current postpaid and prepaid
(SimSim) line subscribers.
To take advantage of the new Samsung campaign, it is enough to
chose from 6 different A series Samsung devices from the
official Azercel and Kontakt Home stores starting from 259
AZN. The phones are offered for sale with full payment. 1GB gift
internet package will be automatically renewed every 30 days for 12
months, free of charge.
The campaign is valid until 31.01.24. More detailed information
can be obtained on page.
Do not miss the opportunity to benefit from Azercell's campaign
to make your loved ones happy during the upcoming holidays.
