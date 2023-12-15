               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azercell Presents A New Samsung Campaign On New Year's Eve!


12/15/2023 10:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Subscribers will receive a 1GB internet package for 12 months, free of charge, as part of the special offer

"Azercell Telekom", which makes technological solutions and new model smartphones available to subscribers, starts the Samsung Campaign on 15.12.2023. On the eve of the New Year, the leading mobile operator will present a 1GB internet package for 12 months to customers who purchase Samsung A series mobile phones. The campaign is open to both new and current postpaid and prepaid (SimSim) line subscribers.

To take advantage of the new Samsung campaign, it is enough to chose from 6 different A series Samsung devices from the official Azercel and Kontakt Home stores starting from 259 AZN. The phones are offered for sale with full payment. 1GB gift internet package will be automatically renewed every 30 days for 12 months, free of charge.

The campaign is valid until 31.01.24. More detailed information can be obtained on page.

Do not miss the opportunity to benefit from Azercell's campaign to make your loved ones happy during the upcoming holidays.

