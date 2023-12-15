Major Russian Breakthrough In Marinka Unlikely Now - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heavy fighting for control of the destroyed town of Marinka and its surroundings in southeastern Ukraine is still ongoing, but Russia's major progress in this area of the front is doubtful.
This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on social networ X, citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.
Russia has likely further reduced the small pockets of Ukrainian controlled territory remaining within the town boundary.
One of Russia's operational objectives in the area is likely to secure the 00510 and N15 highways to eventually advance further west towards the town of Kurakhove.
Despite its incremental advances, a major, operationally significant Russian breakthrough in this sector remains highly unlikely.
Enemy amassing forces in Marinka
sector for further assaults – General Tarnavskyi
As reported, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that Russian troops were amassing forces in the area of Marinka in the Donetsk region for further assault operations.
