Netherlands Provides €2.6 Billion For Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has provided €550 million for military aid to Ukraine over the past two months. The total amount of support has reached €2.6 billion.
The Dutch government has released a statement on the matter, Ukrinform reported.
"Since October 3, Ukraine has received military assistance worth almost €550 million," the statement said.
It is important that allies continue to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian occupier.
"The Netherlands should also continue to contribute to this, we cannot leave Ukraine alone. With our support, we ensure that Ukraine can continue the fight. It must not lose this battle. This is also about our freedom and security," emphasized Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren.
In particular, over the past two months, the Netherlands has supplied combat vehicles, air defense systems, weapons, ammunition, and drones. In addition, Ukraine has received demining equipment, field hospitals, tents, and numerous equipment and medical supplies. Spare parts for various equipment and vehicles were also supplied.
As Ukrinform reported, the Netherlands has reserved €2 billion of assistance to Ukraine for 2024.
