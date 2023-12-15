EBRD To Provide €150M To Ukraine To Support Energy Security - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have signed an agreement to provide EUR 150 million to support Ukrenergo through the heating season.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"This is a significant contribution of our partners to Ukrainian energy security and stable energy supply to Ukrainian consumers," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that in cooperation with the EBRD, projects are also being implemented to comprehensively rebuild and restore Ukrainian networks.

"We are grateful to the EBRD, personally to President Odile Renaud-Basso and all our partners for supporting the energy sector of Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

