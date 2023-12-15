Azerbaijan Puts Every Effort Into De-Mining - Public Association Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. The
Azerbaijani government has put all the efforts into de-mining,
Chairman of the public association "Azerbaijan Campaign Against
Landmines" Hafiz Safikhanov told Trend .
Safikhanov made the statement during a media tour organized in
the territory of Aghdara district liberated from Armenian
occupation, where demining operations are being carried out.
"There are areas where 6-8 anti-personnel mines were found on
one square meter. Armenia massively installed mines of its
production on the territory of Azerbaijan. The data obtained after
the second Karabakh war and the anti-terrorist activities of local
characters show that there are more than one and a half million
mines and unexploded ordnance on the territory of Azerbaijan,"
Safikhanov said.
"This shows once again that our territories are massively
contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Taking this into
account, immediately after the end of the second Karabakh war
Azerbaijan immediately declared de-mining a priority and sent all
the forces available in the arsenal to demining," he added.
He noted that the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA),
engineering and fortification troops of the Defense Ministry,
relevant units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the
State Border Service were involved in demining.
"In addition, four commercial structures in the field of
demining were established. One of them has been functioning in this
direction for a long time. Remotely controlled robots, as well as
bomb-sniffing dogs and rats are imported into the country.
Azerbaijan is already producing demining machines domestically.
Moreover, a female de-mining team has been created," Safikhanov
emphasized.
Media representatives observed the process of destruction of
mines and unexploded ordnance.
The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with mine and
unexploded ordnance clearance works carried out by engineering and
fortification units of the Azerbaijani army in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.
