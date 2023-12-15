Azerbaijan Reveals Area Cleared Of Mines, Unexploded Ordnance In Karabakh From Early 2023 (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15.
Work is being
carried out in Azerbaijan's Aghdara, including with the help of
mine-sniffing dogs, to clear the area of mines and unexploded
ordnance, Head of the Main Department of Engineering Troops of the
Defense Ministry, Major General Anar Karimov told Trend , during a media
tour organized to the sites of mine clearance operations in
Aghdara.
Karimov said that since early 2023 over 6,800 hectares of area
were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by sapper units in
the country's liberated territories.
A total of 234 anti-personnel mines, 706 anti-tank mines and
1,405 unexploded ordnance were identified and cleared, he
noted.
Moreover, according to him, 1,730 meters of roads were cleared
of snow, and 13,660 meters of new roads were laid.
"The main efforts are focused on de-mining settlements, sowing
plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated
territories," Karimov explained.
Mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the Karabakh economic
region are destroyed by detonation and burning methods in the
Godakburun training center of Aghdara district, he added.
The purpose of the media tour was to get acquainted with mine
and unexploded ordnance clearance work carried out by engineering
and fortification units of the Azerbaijani Army in the territories
of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.
