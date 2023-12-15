Heads Of Specialized Ministries Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Adopt Joint Communiqué

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A joint
communiqué was adopted on November 14, 2023, on the results of the
trilateral meeting held in Baku on the prospects of electricity
export from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory
of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The document was signed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on behalf of Azerbaijan, Energy
Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov and Investment, Industry and Trade
Minister Laziz Kudratov on behalf of Uzbekistan, Energy Minister
Almassadam Satkaliyev on behalf of Kazakhstan.
The joint communiqué reflects on issues touching upon energy
exchange with a focus on renewable sources, the development and
export of green hydrogen and ammonia, cooperation on the creation
of relevant infrastructure, and other matters. According to the
document, the two sides reached an agreement to establish a joint
venture to export electricity and prepare a business case for the
project. Third countries located in the region can participate in
the project, according to the joint communiqué.
The text of the communiqué reads:
In order to further develop and strengthen economic and
energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of the
Central Asian region, including the opportunities of the Middle
Corridor;
Emphasizing the lack of alternatives to sustainable
development based on the expansion of generation and introduction
of wide use of renewable energy sources, as well as the intention
of the parties to continue their own and joint efforts for further
decarbonization, while not sacrificing the right to develop their
economies;
Considering the successful experience of joint activities
and cooperation in various fields, including energy;
Welcoming the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
coordinate efforts and synchronize further development of the
energy systems of the countries of the region, including potential
sustainable interconnection of energy systems, as well as efforts
following the mutual interests of the parties to supply and
exchange clean electricity, including to the markets of third
countries;
Taking into account the implementation by Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Hungary, and Romania of the joint Caspian-Black Sea-Europe
export corridor project;
Noting the prospects of the Nakhchivan-Türkiye-Europe energy
corridor;
Emphasizing the prospects arising from the coordination of
efforts in the field of creating infrastructure for the
transportation of 'green' electrons and molecules;
Taking into account the initiative of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to unite the efforts of
relevant ministries and commercial organizations in this
direction;
The ministers noted the countries' potential in the field of
renewable energy and readiness to join the project of exporting
electricity generated from alternative sources to Europe. In this
context, interest was expressed in exploring the possibilities of
laying high-voltage lines on the bottom of the Black Sea after
integration with the energy system of Azerbaijan.
The ministers confirmed that the development of the green energy
transmission project will further strengthen the links between the
economies and energy systems of the participating countries, as
well as give a new impetus to the national energy industries.
The meeting participants (hereinafter referred to as
"the Parties") agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to develop
terms of reference for the following areas:
- cooperation in the field of energy exchange, with a focus on
renewable energy sources;
- cooperation in the field of development and export opportunities
for "green" hydrogen and "green" ammonia;
- cooperation in the field of creation of related
infrastructure.
- Based on the developed terms of reference approved by the
Parties, a tender for the preparation of a pre-feasibility study
will be announced;
- The Parties will as soon as possible consider the prospect of
establishing a joint venture to implement the project;
- The Parties reaffirm their intention to apply the project
design to ensure the possibility of participation of third
countries in the region.
- The Parties expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side
for the high level of organization of the trilateral meeting.
In order to organize systematic work to promote the
project, the Parties agreed to:
- on a weekly basis organize meetings of the Joint Working Group
at the expert level, including in an online format;
- on a monthly basis organize negotiations at the level of energy
ministers in an online format;
- on a quarterly basis organize face-to-face meetings at the level
of heads of relevant ministries.
The parties agreed to hold the next meeting at the level of
heads of relevant ministries in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan,"
the communiqué reads.
