Joint Statement By The Embassies Of Canada, Norway, The United Kingdom, And The United States

This month marks the tenth anniversary of the outbreak of South Sudan's civil war.

We remember all who lost their lives and suffered as a result.

The conflict was a profound tragedy for the people of South Sudan, who had gained their independence amidst great international celebration only two years before.

At this time, we reaffirm our call on all South Sudan's leaders of all parties to demonstrate their dedication to peace by urgently taking the steps necessary to hold free, fair, and peaceful elections in December 2024.



Leaders and all those in positions of power and influence must unequivocally renounce the use of violence to resolve political differences and commit to hold accountable those who fail to do so.

We stand with those who work for peace in South Sudan.

