Suicide Attack Kills 3 Policemen N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- At least three policemen were killed while two others were injured in a suicide attack on a local police headquarters in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Friday, said officials.

District Police Officer, Iftikhar Ali Shah confirming the casualties said that one of several militants first blew himself up at the main entrance of a police headquarters and the others stormed in.

"Our force on guard engaged them in a gun battle for hours," said Shah, adding that three attackers were killed during the fire exchange, as the banned outfit Ansarul Islam claimed responsibility for the blast.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the security forces for foiling "a big plan of terrorism."

Earlier in the week, some 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack targeting a security forces' check post in KPK's Dera Ismail Khan District. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan. The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

