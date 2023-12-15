               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kvika Banki Hf. - Financial Calendar 2024


12/15/2023 10:03:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2024:

Event Date Time
Q4 2023 Results 15 February 2024 Thursday
Annual General Meeting 2024 21 March 2024 Thursday
Q1 2024 Results 2 May 2024 Thursday
Q2 2024 Results 15 August 2024 Thursday
Q3 2024Results 31 Ocktober 2024 Thursday
Q4 2024 Results 15 February 2025 Thursday

All dates are subject to changes.


