Kvika Banki Hf. - Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2024:
| Event
| Date
| Time
| Q4 2023 Results
| 15 February 2024
| Thursday
| Annual General Meeting 2024
| 21 March 2024
| Thursday
| Q1 2024 Results
| 2 May 2024
| Thursday
| Q2 2024 Results
| 15 August 2024
| Thursday
| Q3 2024Results
| 31 Ocktober 2024
| Thursday
| Q4 2024 Results
| 15 February 2025
| Thursday
All dates are subject to changes.
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107604253
