Calhoun Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iselin, NJ, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Calhoun Agency, Inc. (“Calhoun”) of Haddonfield, NJ on December 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Calhoun was founded in 1926 and has been serving the insurance needs of individuals and businesses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for close to 100 years.

“Calhoun is committed to a high standard of excellence in all we do,” says Chuck Calhoun, President, Calhoun Agency.“We take professional responsibility to help our customers make the right insurance decisions very seriously, and I know World follows the same approach. We look forward to expanding the products and services we provide to our customers.”

“I would like to welcome Calhoun to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World.“They provide a proven level or service that is focused on personal attention and responsiveness, and I know they will be a good fit.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Hagner & Zohlman, LLC provided legal counsel to Calhoun on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

