Shilo Harris Military Celebrity Endorses Donald Trump For President And Joins VFAF Veterans For Trump

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has named Shilo Harris of Texas a national ambassador for the organization. Shilo Harris was invited to work with the VFAF group by Martha Boneta Fain who met with Harris in Mar-A-Lago.Shilo Harris , a national hero and military celebrity , has officially endorsed Donald Trump for our 47th president and also filmed for a forthcoming VFAF "Trump" documentary to be released in early 2024.In 2006, Shilo Harris left his home behind to fulfill his destiny and serve his country. While patrolling an infamous southern Iraqi roadway his Humvee was struck by an IED. Shilo sustained severe injuries that would alter the course of his life. How Staff Sergeant Harris survived against all odds and became the man he was meant to be is the unforgettable story of 'Shilo'Harris joins other VFAF high profile board members and ambassadors with the organization: Admiral Charles Kubic (former Trump advisor) VFAF national spokesman, Tom Homan (former ICE director) advisory board, Teddy Daniels (Teddy Daniels TV) SC State Chapter President , Chad Caton (Host Im Fired Up) VFAF National operations director as well as Ambassadors J.R. Majewski (former Trump endorsed vet for Ohio) General Don Bolduc (former Trump endorsed vet for NH senate), Jared Craig (Legacy PAC President) Debbie Dooley (Tea Party Co-founder) , Harrison Floyd (Black Voices for Trump / Fulton GA Defendant) , Mallory Staples (Director Georgia Freedom Caucus) Caroline Jeffords (Fulton County GA Ballot audit litigation) ,Courtney Kramer (former Trump admin and legal team) ,Patrick Collis (VA VFAF state chapter president) ,Seth Keshel (national election integrity expert), Christopher Tremogle (Journalist Washington Examiner) , Pastor Mark Burns (Pastors for Trump), Lucretia Hughes (Real News with Lucretia) , Theresa Shen (Asians for Trump) and many more influencers.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

