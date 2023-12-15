The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Raising Patient Voices With A Study For Patients W/Recurrent Glioblastoma (Rgbm)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDMOND, WA, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Are you or a loved one living with Recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM)? Would you like to participate in a short interview?One joint 45-minute interview can be scheduled at your convenience, typically within business hours. During this interview, participants can share their unique perspectives and personal experiences related to rGBM. The information we collect will help support newly diagnosed individuals and contribute to improving future rGBM research and clinical trials. Your perspectives and insights will help shape future treatments for rGBM. Learn more at study /.Eligible individuals with first recurrent GBM and caregivers who complete the joint interview will receive one $100 Visa gift card. Participating caregivers will be asked to complete a short online survey after the interview. Caregivers will receive one $50 Visa gift card for completing the online survey. Short pre-qualification Interviews will be conducted by EBCI via Zoom or phone by their Clinical Research Coordinator/Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash: ..., 425-436-8688. After pre-qualification, interviews will be conducted virtually or by phone by Adelphi Values, a research company that works with pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy organizations to understand various health conditions.Register for this study/interview for you and your caregiver at study/ or by contacting Shreya Prakash with EBCI: ..., 425-436-8688.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.

