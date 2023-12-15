Cetdigit Launches Innovative AI-Powered Tutoring Platform For Exam Preparation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CETDIGIT has always stood out as a reliable digital transformation company.

- Mark Khabosha, DE , UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CETDIGIT has always stood out as a reliable digital transformation company . They have recently upped their game by providing an AI-powered tutoring platform for exam preparation. They have merged their experience in the education and technological industries to become leaders in both fields.The company has long been a champion of AI technology. Their cloud services allow companies merge AI capabilities into their CRM platforms and websites to streamline workflows. CETDIGIT customizes technology that align with your business needs.They also provide education cloud solutions which create a connected campus experience. They provide collaboration and communication tools that enhance the student and teacher experience. They drive fundraising productivity, simplify recruiting and admissions processes, and enhance faculty support.Now CETDIGIT combines both worlds with an AI-powered tutoring platform. The platform uses AI and language models like GPT to simulate the activities of real teachers. It provides an interactive interface so that students can learn better.The platform uses state-of-the-art tools to customize the learning experience. It suggests the materials students must focus on to increase their chances of passing courses and exams. It is available 24/7.“Our AI platform is bringing something new to the technology and educational space. It learns as it goes to match your learning style,” says Mark Khabosha.The AI tutoring platform is one of the many services CETDIGIT offers. Their commerce cloud salesforce helps e-commerce and retail companies reduce sales cycles and increase retention and revenue. They provide consulting and planning for optimal HubSpot integration. They work with businesses to create a customized marketing strategy.CETDIGIT helps businesses become more efficient and gain revenue. Its developers have integrated their knowledge of AI and the education industry to create a new tool that boosts learning experiences. Its sense of innovation has clients and industry experts on their toes to discover what the company has in store for the future.About CETDIGITCETDIGIT is comprised of a team of certified experts. They have served over 300 clients and helped them simplify their technology with an automated approach. Their mission is to create a new generation of digital process automation practices, platforms, and plans with their Salesforce Solutions.

