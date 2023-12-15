Revitalizing Skin Health: Grand Madison Introduces Microneedling Therapy And Cosmetic Facial Acupuncture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Their cosmetic services boost self-confidence and address skin issues without the side effects of more invasive procedures or injections.

- Dr. Erin LeeNEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Madison Acupuncture has always strived to bring patients optimal wellness through acupuncture and East Asian medical techniques. When they added microneedling therapy and cosmetic facial acupuncture to their service suite, they established themselves as a clinic that approached holistic wellness from the inside out. Their focus on the cosmetic aspect of wellness helped them stand out amongst traditional acupuncture clinics.Cosmetic facial acupuncture and microneedling naturally improves the appearance of the skin, stimulates collagen and elastin production, and addresses multiple skin concerns. Microneedling is used to address issues with acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, skin texture, loose skin, oversized pores, and hyperpigmentation. The fine needles of a microneedling pen serve to stimulate the skin's healing process and promote rejuvenation.Cosmetic facial acupuncture is used to lift drooping skin while brightening and minimizing fine lines. Similar to microneedling, it also uses needles to stimulate repair. Facial cupping and gua sha may also be included in the treatment.“Eastern medicine views the lines, wrinkles, and condition of the skin as a reflection of the internal organs of the body and the expression of habitual responses. We take a holistic approach to treat not only what appears on the face, but factors within your body that may be contributing to drooping, sagging skin such as diet, hormonal imbalance, digestive and circulatory issues, and mental stress factors,” says Dr. Erin Lee.Microneedling and cosmetic facial acupuncture is an addition to Grand Madison Acupuncture's existing acupuncture therapy suite which includes pain management and internal medicine. Their pain management services include cupping, gua sha, dry needling, and vibroacoustic therapy to target pain and promote healing.Grand Madison Acupuncture offers various treatments promoting wellness. Their internal medicine and pain management services are used to address both physical and emotional health. Their cosmetic services boost self-confidence and address skin issues without the side effects of more invasive procedures or injections. Their comprehensive therapies make them a popular choice for New York residents who wish to explore natural and holistic paths to beauty and wellness.About Grand Madison AcupunctureGrand Madison Acupuncture was founded by acupuncture doctor Dr. Erin Lee, DACM. She takes a holistic approach to address the physical, emotional and mental aspects of health. She creates personalized treatment plans to best address her clients' needs.

