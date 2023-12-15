Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Hydration Station

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- S. Jenkins. of Washington, DC is the creator of the Hydration Station, a multipurpose beverage machine designed to distribute hot, warm, and cold beverages. Users can store and use single serve teas, coffees, refrigerated and non-refrigerated items, or just utilize the water and/or ice dispenser. The device is comprised of a bottom-loading water and beverage dispenser featuring an integrated automatic ice maker. The ice maker can distribute several types and sizes of ice, including ice nuggets. The device also stores several single-use, removable pods that can be placed into an interchangeable pod storage compartment. Wi-Fi connectivity is included for remote access to the system for various means like pre-making beverages to enjoy while at home or in an office.Providing access to quality beverages like coffee and water is a common practice in workplaces, and businesses often invest in equipment that meets the needs of employees and enhances the overall office environment. Some companies offer combination machines that provide several beverage solutions in a single unit, saving space and offering convenience. With advancements in technology, more coffee and water machines are coming equipped with smart features. The Hydration Station covers all these facets and more, and it could significantly enhance and expand current manufacturers' product lines.Ms. Jenkins was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Hydration Station product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Hydration Station can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

