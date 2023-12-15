Raghav Chadha Demands Investigation In Parliament Security Breach Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded an investigation and a discussion in Parliament in the major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack, saying that government should hold discussion on the issue.

Chadha also raised questions about how the individuals passed multi-layered security checks, who allowed them in, and why security protocols were not properly maintained on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack.

Raising concerns over the major security lapse, the AAP leader said that Parliament building is supposed to be the safest building in our country.

“If Parliament building is not safe then what about the rest of the country? Is India safe?” the AAP Rajya Sabha MP asked.

He demanded that the incident be probed and a report tabled at the earliest.

Chadha said that all the non-BJP MPs have one legitimate demand, that the discussion in Parliament must happen on this issue and accountability for the security and safety of the Parliament must be fixed.

He also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and all the security agencies involved should address the matter, and that the government should hold a discussion about the security breach, informing the nation about what transpired and taking both - the nation and the Members of the Parliament into confidence.

Chadha said that holding the government accountable was not partisan politics, further adding that the government's silence on the matter raises a lot of questions.

"If Parliament is not secure, can the country be considered safe?" he asked. Refuting the government's allegations of "politics over breach," Chadha said.

"This is a matter of a security breach of a building which is considered the safest in India. If we don't seek answers from the government, then whom will we seek them from?" he asked.

He also expressed deep concern over the manner in which the intruders were able to sneak in smoke cans, questioning how they managed to do so with strict security measures in place.

