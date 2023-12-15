BJP Is Only Interested In Politics, Not Development: Karnataka Dycm Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the BJP saying it was only interested in politics and not in the welfare of the state or its people.

Talking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha, he said: "Do the BJP and JDS really have concern about people's issues? If they don't have any interest in discussing people's issues, there is not much that can be done. Let them focus on politics and we will focus on the development of the state."

Asked about participation of BJP MLAs in the dinner organised by the Congress, he said: "Leaders from other parties do attend dinners, weddings and other important occasions cutting across party lines. What is wrong with that? It is natural that people from different parties talk to each other, politics is different and personal relationships are different. We call leaders of the Opposition even during sessions to discuss certain issues. For dinners, we invite all MLAs but some make it and others don't."

Asked about the proposal of legislator Prasad Abbaiah to name the Mysuru airport after Tipu Sultan, he did not comment.

--IANS

mka/vd