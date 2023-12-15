Structure House Offers Comprehensive Support For Those Taking Weight Loss Medication

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading wellness center helps people at all stages of their weight loss medication journey through a customized programming track

Durham, N.C., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure House, a premier weight loss and wellness retreat located in Durham, North Carolina, has added a specialized weight loss medication track that allows individuals to receive weight loss medication as part of a comprehensive weight management program.

GLP-1, the medications used in this program, have proved to be highly effective in assisting individuals in their weight loss efforts. Having recently garnered significant attention as an effective tool for weight management, weight loss medications have been shown to enhance weight loss efforts by reducing appetite, improving cardiometabolic outcomes, and reducing the desire to eat.

However, weight loss and weight management efforts go beyond taking medication. Recently, Oprah has spoken about the importance of healthy eating and exercising to obtain optimal results. So while taking medication is a valuable source of support, it cannot be viewed as the only way to achieve weight loss goals. Therefore, some individuals taking these medications are left feeling alone, confused, and at a loss when they no longer feel like eating but also don't know how to properly nourish their bodies and preserve their lean muscle mass so that they can feel their best.

Structure House is the only program in the country that welcomes individuals at any stage of their weight loss medication journey. Whether a person is interested in starting the medication with the support of Structure House staff, needs support to optimize their results if they have already been prescribed the medication by their general practitioner, or is interested in transitioning away from the medication, the Structure House team can help.

“It is no secret that many individuals taking weight loss medications feel a sense of shame if they believe they were unable to lose weight without medication,” said Structure House CEO Katie Rickel, Ph.D.“But we now know that genetics and biology are to blame – rather than willpower – and that's why medications can be a game-changer for so many.

“At Structure House, you will be surrounded by others who understand the struggle and who support each other to achieve their health and weight loss goals through a 'whatever works' approach,” Dr. Rickel continued.“Weight loss is personal, so the approach for each individual is a unique combination of supports. But it doesn't have to be a lonely endeavor.”

The weight loss medication track is available for adults age 18 and older who participate in Structure House's JumpStart or Graduate program. Participants receive nutritional counseling, personal training, and life coaching during their time in the program.

About Structure House

Structure House offers a premier residential program for adults who need specialized support to achieve their weight management goals and improve their well-being. Located in Durham, North Carolina, the residential program supports people who are struggling with concerns like obesity, binge-eating disorder, diabetes, hypertension, and emotional eating. Structure House's holistic approach, which incorporates a variety of evidence-based practices, can help participants make positive, sustainable changes in the areas of nutrition, fitness, and behavior. Its campus is a welcoming and inclusive space that features state-of-the-art amenities, comfortable lodgings, and a qualified and supportive staff. For more information, visit .

