Cyberhawk Selects Phase One To Revolutionize Drone-Based Industrial Inspection Deliver More Value In Less Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyberhawk Partners with Phase One

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CyberhawkTM, a global leader in drone-based inspection and surveying services, and visualization software, and Phase One, a world-leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality aerial imaging systems are pleased to announce they have entered into a Global Partner Agreement. Together, they will continue to bring the highest standard of industrial inspections to the most demanding customers using the P3 iXM100 payload.The foundation of the partnership rests on a collaboration which started in 2021 where Cyberhawk deployed the P3 iXM100 at scale across multiple inspection teams. Throughout the partnership Phase One has been dedicated to supporting Cyberhawk's declared vision:“To wow our clients by putting the best possible data in front of them and helping them to make better decisions.” It is this shared dedication to strive for excellence that has now been formalized.“We are proud of the progress our partnership with Phase One has made,” said Philip Buchan Chief Operating Officer at Cyberhawk.“Together, we have revolutionized industrial inspection standards and set new benchmarks in the field, and now have Phase One's cameras deployed across our bases on three continents.”Michael Messerschmidt, Unmanned Portfolio Director at Phase One, added,”Our shared vision of providing the most demanding customers with tools and data to create more value in less time has enabled us to forge a strong, long-term and mutually beneficial relationship that continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. Cyberhawk's level of professionalism is an inspiration for us to continue our pursuit to set new standards for quality and customer success.”For more information about Cyberhawk's services and Phase One's P3 payload, please visit:About CyberhawkFounded in 2008, CyberhawkTM is the world leader in visual data management which seamlessly combines drone-based inspections data with its software solution, iHawkTM. As an industry pioneer, Cyberhawk has completed more than 35 world firsts since our inception, operating worldwide in more than 40 countries. Made up of a highly-skilled team of energy sector veterans, world-class pilots, inspection engineers and in-house software developers, Cyberhawk offers a true end-to-end visual data collection, inspection, and management solution for the energy sector.About Phase OnePhase One is a global leader in digital imaging technology. The company provides unrivalled imaging quality for a wide range of applications, from professional photography to heritage digitization, industrial inspections, aerial mapping, security, and space.For more than three decades, Phase One has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, setting new standards for image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy.Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices strategically located in Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Saku, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with unique requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.We deliver Imaging Beyond Imagination.

PRESS CONTACT

PHASE ONE

email us here