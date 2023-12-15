Nivolumab Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Nivolumab Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Nivolumab Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the nivolumab market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the nivolumab market is due to the rising prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest nivolumab market share. Major players in the nivolumab market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG.

Nivolumab Market Segments

.By Type: Injection 4mL, Injection 10mL

.By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Other Routes Of Administration

.By Application: Melanoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (CHL), Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of The Head And Neck (SCCHN), Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Other Applications

.By End-User: Clinic, Hospital, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global nivolumab market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nivolumab refers to an immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) completely human antibody that targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1) and is licensed at a dose of 3 mg/kg for metastatic or unresectable melanoma, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy and metastatic renal cell carcinoma in the second-line context. It is a targeted therapy medication used to manage and treat a variety of cancers. It functions by boosting the immune system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nivolumab Market Characteristics

3. Nivolumab Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nivolumab Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nivolumab Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nivolumab Market

29. Nivolumab Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

