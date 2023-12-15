Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Enlightens The Public On Effective Arm Contouring Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tackling arm fat cosmetically can be done in several different ways, including CoolSculpting, Liposuction, Renuvion, and Brachioplasty, but be sure to be fully informed on each option.

Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Illuminates Arm Fat Solutions: A Comprehensive Educational Approach by Southern Aesthetics

- Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Penelope Treece, MD , a distinguished cosmetic surgeon and owner of Southern Aesthetics , is taking a pioneering approach in patient education by providing comprehensive insights into three prominent arm contouring procedures: CoolSculpting, Liposuction, Renuvion, and Brachioplasty.“In an era where understanding the available options is as crucial as the procedures themselves, I aim to empower individuals with knowledge to make informed choices about their aesthetic journey,” explains Dr. Treece.CoolSculpting is a revolutionary non-surgical procedure designed to target and eliminate localized fat deposits. Dr. Treece elucidates on the science behind this technology, where controlled cooling is applied to freeze and break down fat cells without damaging surrounding tissues. "It's important for patients to understand that CoolSculpting often requires several sessions for optimal results. The gradual nature of this process appeals to those seeking a subtle transformation over time," adds Dr. Treece. This option is often preferred by individuals in their 20s to 50s looking for subtle enhancements.Liposuction, a classic yet highly effective method, is explained by Dr. Treece as a surgical procedure designed to remove excess fat through precision techniques. With advancements in technology, Liposuction is tailored to the individual's needs, ensuring a sculpted outcome with minimized downtime. Arm liposuction options include, tumescent liposuction with a fluid injection for pain relief and reduced bleeding, and advanced techniques such as power-assisted liposuction (PAL), laser-assisted liposuction (LAL), ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL), and radiofrequency-assisted liposuction (RFAL). These methods offer varying approaches to fat removal, skin tightening, and overall contouring, allowing for a personalized treatment plan based on individual needs and goals, as determined through consultation with a qualified cosmetic surgeon. "Liposuction often receives pushback due to the misconception of its invasiveness. What people may not realize is that it's minimally invasive and can be performed in the office setting," notes Dr. Treece. Best suited for those seeking a more immediate and dramatic change, Liposuction provides targeted fat removal for a contoured appearance. This procedure is commonly sought by individuals in their 30s to 60s.Renuvion, which Dr. Treece has touched on previously , is a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes radiofrequency energy to tighten and rejuvenate the skin. In the context of addressing arm fat, Renuvion can be performed alone or in conjugation with liposuction. Dr. Treece explains,“If you have sagging skin and no fat, but not enough skin to require a brachioplasty, then Renuvion is your best option. This Helium RF laser does not require an operation and is essentially scarless. Alternatively, if you have excess fat and a mild amount of loose skin, then Renuvion can be combined with lipo to help the skin tighten.” The procedure involves the application of controlled energy beneath the skin, stimulating collagen production and causing tissue contraction. For individuals seeking to enhance the appearance of their arms by reducing excess fat and achieving a firmer, more sculpted contour, Renuvion serves as a promising option. Incorporating innovative techniques like Renuvion could offer patients an effective and advanced solution for arm fat reduction with minimal downtime and impressive aesthetic results.Dr. Treece also delves into the world of Brachioplasty, emphasizing its role in addressing both excess fat and loose skin in the arms. This surgical procedure, often referred to as an arm lift, reshapes the upper arms for a more toned and youthful appearance. "Brachioplasty is a surgical solution recommended especially for women who may not respond as well to less-invasive options like CoolSculpting or Liposuction due to changes in skin elasticity," says Dr. Treece. Brachioplasty is recommended for individuals with significant excess skin or those looking for comprehensive arm rejuvenation. Typically, individuals in their 40s and beyond find Brachioplasty to be the most effective solution.Understanding the nuances of each option and considering age-appropriate factors is crucial in making informed decisions like this one. Southern Aesthetics encourages individuals to seek consultations with reputable practices, ensuring a personalized approach that aligns with their unique needs and aspirations.About Southern AestheticsSouthern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in YOU.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

