Jacky's Retail And Emirates NBD Team Up For Offers On Premium Samsung Electronics

DUBAI, UAE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jacky's Retail , a premier electronics retailer in the UAE, is excited to announce its exclusive Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF ) campaign, running till 14 January 2024. In collaboration with Emirates NBD, Jacky's Retail is offering customers up to 10% off on a wide range of Samsung products when using Emirates NBD Credit or Debit cards. This offer is valid both in-store at Jacky's Samsung Brand Shops and online at .The campaign features groundbreaking Samsung products across several categories. Key highlights include:1.Smart Projectors:.The Premiere Smart 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Triple Laser Projector – an immersive cinema experience in the comfort of your home..The Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Projector – versatile and portable, for entertainment wherever you go.2.Galaxy S Series Smartphones:.Galaxy S23 Ultra – available at the best prices for a limited time..Galaxy Z Fold5 – The latest in the premium Galaxy Fold series.3.Galaxy Tablets:.Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G – a fusion of performance and style, perfect for the on-the-go user.4.Soundbars and Sound Towers:.Q990C Q-Series Soundbar – for an audio experience that complements your viewing..ST50B Sound Tower – robust sound in a sleek package."This DSF, we are thrilled to partner with Emirates NBD to bring unparalleled value to our customers," said Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky's Retail. "Our selection of Samsung products, coupled with attractive discounts, ensures that our customers enjoy the latest technology at the best prices."Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD:“We are dedicated to enhancing our position as the bank of choice for our valued customers while introducing new innovative platforms and exciting ways to reward them. Our partnership with Jacky's Retail during DSF underlines our commitment and we are confident our customers will benefit.”Customers are invited to visit Jacky's Samsung Brand Shops or explore the range online at . This DSF, experience the future of technology with Jacky's Retail and Emirates NBD.

